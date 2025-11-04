Left Menu

Inequality Emergency: A Global Call to Action

A South African G20 taskforce calls for an international panel to address global inequality, highlighting wealth disparities' negative effects on democracy and economies. It proposes a model similar to the IPCC, urging governments to understand inequality's causes and impacts as a critical emergency, akin to climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 03:30 IST
Inequality Emergency: A Global Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A G20 taskforce established by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a call for the creation of an international panel on inequality, citing the need for urgent action to tackle disparities that threaten democracy and economic stability.

The panel, proposed to function like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), would focus on monitoring and providing insights into the causes of inequality, according to Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, who chairs the Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Inequality.

The taskforce's report highlights that the richest 1% of the global population has captured 41% of new wealth since 2000 while the poorest 50% has only seen a 1% increase. The report warns that countries with high inequality are prone to democratic decline and underscores the exacerbation by global shocks, including COVID-19 and the Ukraine war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025