Canada's Federal Budget: Infrastructure Focus

The Canadian federal budget, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, is expected to feature a significant C$50 billion fund aimed at local infrastructure projects, according to a report from the Globe and Mail.

As of now, Prime Minister Mark Carney's office has not issued any statements regarding the report, and inquiries from Reuters have gone unanswered.

The accuracy of this report remains unconfirmed, though it highlights the focus on infrastructure investment in the new budget initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)