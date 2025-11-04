Canada's Federal Budget: Infrastructure Focus
The upcoming Canadian federal budget will introduce a C$50 billion fund for local infrastructure projects, as reported by the Globe and Mail. Prime Minister Mark Carney's office has not provided a comment on this, and Reuters has yet to verify the report.
The Canadian federal budget, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, is expected to feature a significant C$50 billion fund aimed at local infrastructure projects, according to a report from the Globe and Mail.
As of now, Prime Minister Mark Carney's office has not issued any statements regarding the report, and inquiries from Reuters have gone unanswered.
The accuracy of this report remains unconfirmed, though it highlights the focus on infrastructure investment in the new budget initiative.
