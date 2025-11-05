Massive Abdominal Tumor Successfully Removed in Landmark Surgery

In a groundbreaking procedure, a team of doctors from a Gurugram hospital has successfully removed a massive 10-kilogram abdominal tumor from a 39-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir. The tumor had plagued her for 15 years, causing severe anemia and pain that restricted her mobility.

Despite previous treatments, including uterine artery embolization, the tumor continued to grow until the patient sought urgent care at the Artemis Hospital's Gynecologic Oncology Outpatient Department. Over a month, doctors optimized her for surgery, focusing on correcting anemia and improving her health.

On September 25, with the help of Dr. Rajesh Misra and his anesthesia team, the surgical procedure was completed successfully, even though the tumor was pressing against major blood vessels. The patient is now stable and recovering well, underlining the need for early diagnosis and intervention for such conditions.