Left Menu

Massive Abdominal Tumor Successfully Removed in Landmark Surgery

A Gurugram hospital team removed a 10-kilogram abdominal tumor from a 39-year-old Jammu and Kashmir woman. The tumor had severely affected her health over 15 years, causing anemia and pain. The surgery, requiring careful planning, was successfully performed, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:55 IST
Massive Abdominal Tumor Successfully Removed in Landmark Surgery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking procedure, a team of doctors from a Gurugram hospital has successfully removed a massive 10-kilogram abdominal tumor from a 39-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir. The tumor had plagued her for 15 years, causing severe anemia and pain that restricted her mobility.

Despite previous treatments, including uterine artery embolization, the tumor continued to grow until the patient sought urgent care at the Artemis Hospital's Gynecologic Oncology Outpatient Department. Over a month, doctors optimized her for surgery, focusing on correcting anemia and improving her health.

On September 25, with the help of Dr. Rajesh Misra and his anesthesia team, the surgical procedure was completed successfully, even though the tumor was pressing against major blood vessels. The patient is now stable and recovering well, underlining the need for early diagnosis and intervention for such conditions.

TRENDING

1
Congress Exposes NDA's Bihar Legacy: 20 Points of Deception and Neglect

Congress Exposes NDA's Bihar Legacy: 20 Points of Deception and Neglect

 India
2
Glen Industries Limited Reports Strong Growth in Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Glen Industries Limited Reports Strong Growth in Sustainable Packaging Solut...

 India
3
Tragedy on Ile d'Oleron: Motorist Injures Nine in Deliberate Collisions

Tragedy on Ile d'Oleron: Motorist Injures Nine in Deliberate Collisions

 France
4
Japan Deploys Troops to Combat Surge in Bear Attacks

Japan Deploys Troops to Combat Surge in Bear Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025