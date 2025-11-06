Google Eyes Major Investment in AI Pioneer Anthropic
Google is reportedly considering a substantial investment in Anthropic, potentially valuing the AI company at over $350 billion. While Business Insider shared these insights, they have not yet been independently verified by Reuters.
Google is in early discussions to significantly increase its investment in Anthropic, as reported by Business Insider on Wednesday, according to individuals aware of the discussions.
The potential new funding round might place Anthropic's valuation at more than $350 billion, according to the report.
Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of the report at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
