Denmark Enforces Social Media Ban for Young Teens

Denmark will ban social media for children under 15, with exceptions for those 13 and older if parents permit. The initiative aims to address youth mental health concerns. The move is backed by a majority in parliament and follows similar measures in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Denmark is set to implement a ban on social media usage for children under 15, the government announced on Friday. Parents, however, may allow access for those as young as 13, contingent upon parental discretion.

The decision follows a proposal from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who highlighted youth mental health concerns as a pressing issue in her parliamentary address last month. The Digitalization Minister Caroline Stage Olsen pointed out that social media platforms compromise children's well-being and emphasized the government's commitment to curbing this influence.

Popular platforms like Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok are central to the lives of Danish children, who reportedly spend an average of 2 hours and 40 minutes daily on these services. This decision aligns Denmark with nations like Australia, which enacted similar measures last year.

