Jharkhand: CRPF personnel found dead at sentry post of camp in Naxal-affected forest, probe on

An on-duty CRPF personnel died in a Naxal-affected area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said.

Rajesh Kumar (52), a native of UP's Etah district, was found dead at the sentry post of the CRPF's 193 battalion camp in Chhotanagra in the dense Saranda forest, they said.

''When the reliever went to the sentry post for a change of guard, he found Kumar unconscious. He was rushed to the Manoharpur health centre, where doctors declared him dead,'' a police officer said.

''The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. We have sent the body for the post-mortem examination to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur,'' he said.

It is suspected that the havildar died of a heart attack, the officer said, adding that an investigation has been started.

