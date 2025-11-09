Left Menu

TN to get India’s first ‘women’s wellness on wheels’ vehicles: Minister Ma Subramanian

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 16:29 IST
  • India

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said Chief Minister Stalin will inaugurate the country's first 'Women's Wellness on Wheels' vehicle in 10 days.

According to him, Tamil Nadu plans to launch 38 vehicles in 38 districts under the scheme, to protect women from cancer.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the Social Welfare Department to distribute saving certificates and maturity funds to girls.

"Complete check-ups to women to screen them for cancer risks such as cervical cancer and breast cancer are possible in these fully-equipped vehicles, first of its kind in India," said the health minister.

Subrmanian handed over the Social Welfare Department's maturity funds to 118 girls.

The girls were selected from the South Chennai district as well as the second zone of Puducherry district.

"They will have access to Rs 50,000 once they attain 18 years of age.'' He also said on behalf of the Social Welfare Department, 259 girl children were given saving certificates.

"Chief Minister's Girl Child Protection Scheme was formulated with the objectives of preventing female infanticide, child marriages, and promoting the education of the girl child," said the minister.

He added that to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach the public on a very large scale, over the past four years, the annual income eligibility for beneficiaries have been increased from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,20,000.

He said Tamil Nadu will also vaccinate the girls against HPV virus, to prevent cervical cancer, free of cost.

"Girls aged 14 and below will be vaccinated at a cost of Rs 36 crore. This free vaccination scheme will be implemented in Tamil Nadu in private hospitals," he said.

During the event, a pledge regarding the harms faced by girls who marry at a young age was also taken.

