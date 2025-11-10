Mamata Banerjee Launches 100 Mobile Medical Units in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to launch 100 mobile medical units in Kolkata on Tuesday. This initiative is part of her efforts to extend healthcare services to rural and remote areas of the state.

Funded through the MPLAD scheme of Rajya Sabha MPs, these Intensive Cardiac Care Unit (ICCU)-type vehicles are designed to bring medical services directly to people in need, particularly in districts that lack healthcare facilities.

Banerjee, who is currently on an administrative visit to North Bengal, announced the project at Uttarkanya. She also noted that an additional 110 units will be deployed in a subsequent phase to ensure comprehensive healthcare coverage across West Bengal.

