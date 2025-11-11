Left Menu

Unlocking the Link: Childhood Trauma, SGK1, and Depression

Researchers have identified SGK1 as a crucial chemical linking childhood trauma to depression and suicidal behavior. This discovery suggests SGK1 inhibitors could function as new antidepressants, particularly for patients resistant to SSRIs. The findings open the door to targeted treatments for individuals with a history of early adversity.

Updated: 11-11-2025 15:22 IST
Groundbreaking research from Columbia and McGill University has uncovered SGK1, a brain chemical connected to depression and suicidal tendencies in individuals who faced early childhood trauma. The findings reveal heightened levels of SGK1 in suicide victims and individuals with predispositions to early adversity.

Lead author, Christoph Anacker, highlights the urgent need for new antidepressant treatments, noting that up to 60% of major depression and two-thirds of those attempting suicide have experienced childhood adversity. Drugs targeting SGK1 could fill this gap for patients unresponsive to common SSRIs.

The study also emphasizes genetic screenings to identify individuals most likely to benefit from SGK1 inhibitors, marking a significant step towards personalized mental health care. This research paves the way for potentially life-saving interventions in those affected by early trauma.

