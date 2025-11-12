Richard Pazdur's Return: Steady Leadership in Turbulent Times for FDA

The FDA has appointed its seasoned oncology leader, Richard Pazdur, to supervise the review of new medicines. This announcement comes amidst sweeping leadership changes initiated by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Pazdur, credited with accelerating cancer drug reviews, joined the FDA in 1999, inspired partly by personal loss. His regulatory acumen and advocacy have earned him significant accolades.

Amidst controversies and leadership shifts, Pazdur's appointment has been welcomed. Known for steadfast dedication to scientific integrity, he is expected to guide the FDA through both crises and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)