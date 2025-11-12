Richard Pazdur's Return: Steady Leadership in Turbulent Times for FDA
Richard Pazdur, a veteran oncology chief at the FDA, has been appointed to oversee the department reviewing new medicines during major leadership changes under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Known for his advocacy and regulatory expertise, Pazdur is viewed as essential during times of opportunity and complexity.
Pazdur, credited with accelerating cancer drug reviews, joined the FDA in 1999, inspired partly by personal loss. His regulatory acumen and advocacy have earned him significant accolades.
Amidst controversies and leadership shifts, Pazdur's appointment has been welcomed. Known for steadfast dedication to scientific integrity, he is expected to guide the FDA through both crises and opportunities.
