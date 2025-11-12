Left Menu

Richard Pazdur's Return: Steady Leadership in Turbulent Times for FDA

Richard Pazdur, a veteran oncology chief at the FDA, has been appointed to oversee the department reviewing new medicines during major leadership changes under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Known for his advocacy and regulatory expertise, Pazdur is viewed as essential during times of opportunity and complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 04:59 IST
The FDA has appointed its seasoned oncology leader, Richard Pazdur, to supervise the review of new medicines. This announcement comes amidst sweeping leadership changes initiated by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Pazdur, credited with accelerating cancer drug reviews, joined the FDA in 1999, inspired partly by personal loss. His regulatory acumen and advocacy have earned him significant accolades.

Amidst controversies and leadership shifts, Pazdur's appointment has been welcomed. Known for steadfast dedication to scientific integrity, he is expected to guide the FDA through both crises and opportunities.



