Left Menu

AI and Music: Navigating the New Soundscape

A survey reveals most listeners struggle to distinguish AI-generated from human-composed songs, raising ethical concerns in the music industry. With mounting submissions of AI music, platforms like Deezer promote transparency through labeling. Legal challenges and debates on artists' rights intensify with AI's growing presence in music creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:05 IST
AI and Music: Navigating the New Soundscape

According to a recent Deezer–Ipsos survey, a striking 97% of listeners cannot tell the difference between songs generated by artificial intelligence and those composed by humans. The findings emphasize the growing concern that AI is transforming how music is created, consumed, and monetized.

The survey, conducted among 9,000 participants in eight countries including the U.S., Britain, and France, sheds light on rising ethical issues in the music industry. A significant segment of listeners believes AI-generated music should be clearly labeled, as most listeners were unable to distinguish it from human-made tracks.

Platforms like Deezer are responding to these concerns by introducing tagging for transparency and excluding AI-generated music from certain playlists. Recent legal challenges, such as a court ruling in Munich against OpenAI's ChatGPT for copyright infringement, highlight the complex landscape for AI-generated music. The debate continues as to how AI will shape the future of the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

 India
2
Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

 India
3
Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

 India
4
Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025