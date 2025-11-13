Left Menu

Cyberattack and Sluggish Growth Hamper Britain's Economy

Britain's economy showed minimal growth in the third quarter of 2025, impacted by a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover in September. The economy grew by 0.1%, lower than expectations. The Bank of England anticipates a rebound in the fourth quarter despite production challenges in the motor vehicle sector.

A cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover in September placed a significant drag on Britain's economic growth during the third quarter of 2025. The economy expanded by just 0.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics, down from 0.3% in the previous quarter.

Economists and the Bank of England had anticipated a 0.2% growth, highlighting the unexpected impact of the cyber incident. The attack affected the production of motor vehicles significantly, contributing to a 28.6% decline from August.

Despite these challenges, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves noted Britain's leading growth among G7 nations earlier this year, expressing optimism for a recovery in the fourth quarter as the Bank of England projects a 0.3% economic expansion.

