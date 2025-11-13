India Sets New Standards for Assistive Products

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have jointly developed national standards for the National List of Essential Assistive Products. This initiative aligns Indian standards with global ISO and WHO benchmarks, establishing a framework for quality and performance consistency in assistive products.

Assistive products are vital for improving the independence, mobility, and communication of individuals with impairments. The newly developed standards cover 21 essential products, focusing on quality, safety, and equitable access. These standards are instrumental in enhancing clinical validation and regulatory approval processes, which are pivotal for assistive technology provisioning.

The adoption of these standards is a major step towards achieving India's vision of 'Access to Assistive Technology for All'. The standards set clear criteria for product performance and safety, ensuring compliance with essential clinical and user requirements while fostering confidence among clinicians, users, and policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)