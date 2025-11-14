Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Expands Support for Children with Type 1 Diabetes

The Tamil Nadu government plans to extend its treatment program for children with type 1 diabetes to include all state-run hospitals. Currently available in seven districts, the scheme will expand to three more cities. Initiated in 2008, the initiative will leverage voluntary organizations for further expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:23 IST
Tamil Nadu Expands Support for Children with Type 1 Diabetes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Tamil Nadu is set to broaden its healthcare initiatives for children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, extending treatment availability to all state-run hospitals, announced Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

At present, this specialized healthcare service can be accessed in seven district government hospitals, with expansion plans to include three additional cities: Tiruvarur, Namakkal, and Chidambaram. This healthcare scheme for type 1 diabetes in children was initially launched by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2008, benefiting 5,064 children so far.

In line with further health initiatives such as the 'makkalai thedi maruthuvam' and 'paadham padhukaapom' schemes, Subramanian highlighted a significant decrease in non-communicable disease fatalities and mentioned ongoing plans to raise public awareness about the state's health programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4,478 votes.

PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4...

 India
2
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enhance UA-ECDM Technique

Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enh...

 India
3
Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

 India
4
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025