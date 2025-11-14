Tamil Nadu Expands Support for Children with Type 1 Diabetes

The government of Tamil Nadu is set to broaden its healthcare initiatives for children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, extending treatment availability to all state-run hospitals, announced Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

At present, this specialized healthcare service can be accessed in seven district government hospitals, with expansion plans to include three additional cities: Tiruvarur, Namakkal, and Chidambaram. This healthcare scheme for type 1 diabetes in children was initially launched by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2008, benefiting 5,064 children so far.

In line with further health initiatives such as the 'makkalai thedi maruthuvam' and 'paadham padhukaapom' schemes, Subramanian highlighted a significant decrease in non-communicable disease fatalities and mentioned ongoing plans to raise public awareness about the state's health programs.

