FDA Cracks Down on Illegal Cosmetics in Mumbai and Thane

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has taken decisive action against the sale of illegal cosmetic products in the region. On Friday, the agency announced that it confiscated more than Rs 4.34 lakh worth of unregistered and illegally imported cosmetics during a series of raids in Mumbai and Thane.

These operations were carried out at two notable locations in Mumbai—Bera Beauty and Max and More Professional Makeup Store at Crawford Market—where inspectors seized cosmetics valued at Rs 2,40,065 and Rs 61,132, respectively. The crackdown was based on violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954.

Another significant raid took place in Ulhasnagar at a store called Beauty Band, resulting in the seizure of unlicensed imported cosmetics worth Rs 1,32,888. Additionally, at Kasturi Ayurved, a product making objectionable claims was also seized, underscoring the ongoing regulatory efforts to curb illegal practices in the cosmetics industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)