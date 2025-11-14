Starmer's Strategic Lobby: Saab's Submarine Ambitions in Poland

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is actively promoting a bid from Swedish defence company Saab for Poland's significant submarine contract. This deal could include engagement from UK defence firm Babcock, although Babcock has remained silent on its potential role.

The Polish government's choice on the 'Orka' programme, essential for modernising its navy and strengthening NATO connections amidst rising tensions with Russia, is anticipated soon. Saab competes with other European manufacturers for this prized contract.

Starmer's support, highlighted by a joint letter with Sweden's Ulf Kristersson, underlines the intersection of military strategy and economic interests as nations ramp up defence budgets in response to geopolitical threats, hoping to fortify Baltic security through this procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)