Starmer's Strategic Lobby: Saab's Submarine Ambitions in Poland

British PM Keir Starmer is promoting Saab's bid for Poland's lucrative submarine contract to enhance NATO security and the UK economy. The bid involves a partnership between Saab and Babcock, amid heightened military tensions with Russia and interest from several European nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is actively promoting a bid from Swedish defence company Saab for Poland's significant submarine contract. This deal could include engagement from UK defence firm Babcock, although Babcock has remained silent on its potential role.

The Polish government's choice on the 'Orka' programme, essential for modernising its navy and strengthening NATO connections amidst rising tensions with Russia, is anticipated soon. Saab competes with other European manufacturers for this prized contract.

Starmer's support, highlighted by a joint letter with Sweden's Ulf Kristersson, underlines the intersection of military strategy and economic interests as nations ramp up defence budgets in response to geopolitical threats, hoping to fortify Baltic security through this procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

