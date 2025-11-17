Swasthya Ingit Initiative Reaches New Heights in West Bengal

In a landmark achievement for healthcare in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state's telemedicine initiative, Swasthya Ingit, has surpassed seven crore consultations.

This unique program aims to bridge the gap between remote areas and specialized medical facilities, utilizing a network of health centers and professionals to offer accessible care.

With more than 11,000 health and wellness centers and 63 hubs, the initiative ensures 80,000 daily consultations with over 9,000 doctors, transforming the healthcare landscape across the state.

