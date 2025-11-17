Left Menu

Swasthya Ingit Initiative Reaches New Heights in West Bengal

West Bengal's Swasthya Ingit initiative has reached a significant milestone with over 7 crore telemedicine consultations. This program connects remote areas with advanced medical facilities, supported by numerous health centers and professionals, enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for healthcare in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state's telemedicine initiative, Swasthya Ingit, has surpassed seven crore consultations.

This unique program aims to bridge the gap between remote areas and specialized medical facilities, utilizing a network of health centers and professionals to offer accessible care.

With more than 11,000 health and wellness centers and 63 hubs, the initiative ensures 80,000 daily consultations with over 9,000 doctors, transforming the healthcare landscape across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

