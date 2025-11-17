Georgia to Dismantle Anti-Corruption Bureau Amid EU Tensions

Georgia is set to abolish its Anti-Corruption Bureau, a move that underscores the deteriorating relationship between the South Caucasus country and the European Union. Parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili announced the decision, according to the Interpress news agency, marking a significant shift in the nation's anti-corruption policies.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau was established in November 2022, following a series of legislative amendments designed to curb corruption. The bureau's creation was seen as a critical step towards aligning Georgia more closely with European standards.

The decision to dismantle the bureau could have profound implications for Georgia's political landscape and its international standing, particularly with the European Union, which has expressed increasing concern over Georgia's governance record.

