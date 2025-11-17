Left Menu

Georgia to Dismantle Anti-Corruption Bureau Amid EU Tensions

Georgia plans to dismantle its recently established Anti-Corruption Bureau as tensions with the European Union grow. The bureau, formed in November 2022, was part of legislative reforms aimed at combating corruption, but its closure comes amid deteriorating relations with EU partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgia is set to abolish its Anti-Corruption Bureau, a move that underscores the deteriorating relationship between the South Caucasus country and the European Union. Parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili announced the decision, according to the Interpress news agency, marking a significant shift in the nation's anti-corruption policies.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau was established in November 2022, following a series of legislative amendments designed to curb corruption. The bureau's creation was seen as a critical step towards aligning Georgia more closely with European standards.

The decision to dismantle the bureau could have profound implications for Georgia's political landscape and its international standing, particularly with the European Union, which has expressed increasing concern over Georgia's governance record.

