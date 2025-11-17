Medilabs Expands Into Fetal Medicine and Wellness with Advanced Facility in Velachery

Medilabs has unveiled a cutting-edge Fetal Medicine Unit and Wellness Centre in Velachery, Chennai, inaugurated by Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Honourable Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.

This new facility, part of Medilabs' expansion into advanced maternal and wellness services, offers a range of high-tech diagnostic capabilities, including routine blood tests, fetal imaging, and sophisticated screening for congenital abnormalities and chronic diseases like cancer.

The launch is part of Medilabs' strategic growth plan to increase its presence across Tamil Nadu, enhancing its reputation as a leader in the diagnostic sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)