Medilabs Expands Into Fetal Medicine and Wellness with Advanced Facility in Velachery

Medilabs has launched a new Fetal Medicine Unit and Wellness Centre in Velachery, offering advanced diagnostic services. Inaugurated by Tamil Nadu's Health Minister, the facility provides comprehensive maternal and newborn screenings, genetic mapping, and chronic disease risk assessments. This marks Medilabs' expansion into high-tech healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Medilabs has unveiled a cutting-edge Fetal Medicine Unit and Wellness Centre in Velachery, Chennai, inaugurated by Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Honourable Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.

This new facility, part of Medilabs' expansion into advanced maternal and wellness services, offers a range of high-tech diagnostic capabilities, including routine blood tests, fetal imaging, and sophisticated screening for congenital abnormalities and chronic diseases like cancer.

The launch is part of Medilabs' strategic growth plan to increase its presence across Tamil Nadu, enhancing its reputation as a leader in the diagnostic sector.

