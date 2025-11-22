Left Menu

India Leads the Way in Living-Donor Liver Transplants

India has become a global leader in living-donor liver transplantation due to advanced infrastructure, specialized surgical expertise, and strong regulatory frameworks. The country boasts more than 200 active liver transplant centers and performs around 5,000 transplants annually. A recent conference in Delhi spotlighted India's achievements and discussed future global collaborations.

India has firmly positioned itself as a global leader in living-donor liver transplantation, credited to its advanced infrastructure and specialized surgical expertise. A key conference held in Delhi highlighted this achievement, showcasing India's robust regulatory framework that ensures the safety of both donors and recipients.

According to data from the Global Observatory on Organ Donation and Transplantation and the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, the country now hosts over 200 liver transplant centers, performing approximately 5,000 transplants each year. India's adherence to stringent protocols and transparent donor evaluations has resulted in one of the highest success rates globally.

Dr. Abhideep Chaudhary, president-elect of the Liver Transplantation Society of India, emphasized the harmony between science, ethics, and humanity in India's approach. International experts praised India's contributions, with aspirations for future innovations discussed at the conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

