Slovenia Votes Against Assisted Dying Law in Controversial Referendum

In a significant referendum, Slovenians declined a proposed law allowing assisted dying for terminally ill patients, as reported by preliminary results from election authorities. The vote, showing 53% opposition, illustrated the nation's divide on the contentious issue.

The legislation envisioned granting mentally competent patients, facing incurable conditions, the right to choose assisted dying. The measure, initially approved by parliament after a nonbinding referendum, encountered resistance from conservative factions, prompting another referendum.

Prime Minister Robert Golob's liberal government supported the legislation, citing dignity for patients. However, opponents, such as conservative groups and the Catholic Church, contended that it contravened the constitution and advocated for improved palliative care solutions.

