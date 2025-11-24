Slovenia Votes Against Assisted Dying Law in Controversial Referendum
Slovenia's citizens rejected a law permitting assisted dying in a referendum, with 53% voting against it. The law, passed by parliament in July, aimed to allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with dignity. Opponents, including conservative and religious groups, argued for better palliative care instead.
- Country:
- Slovenia
In a significant referendum, Slovenians declined a proposed law allowing assisted dying for terminally ill patients, as reported by preliminary results from election authorities. The vote, showing 53% opposition, illustrated the nation's divide on the contentious issue.
The legislation envisioned granting mentally competent patients, facing incurable conditions, the right to choose assisted dying. The measure, initially approved by parliament after a nonbinding referendum, encountered resistance from conservative factions, prompting another referendum.
Prime Minister Robert Golob's liberal government supported the legislation, citing dignity for patients. However, opponents, such as conservative groups and the Catholic Church, contended that it contravened the constitution and advocated for improved palliative care solutions.
