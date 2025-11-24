Spandan AI-ECG: Revolutionizing Heart Care in India
Sunfox Technologies’ Spandan AI-ECG, an innovative cardiac diagnostic device, won the Gold Award for Innovation at the DHR-ICMR Research Excellence Summit. Recognized as India's leading ECG AI solution, it provides portable, accurate, and affordable heart diagnostics, aiming to make heart healthcare accessible nationwide. It’s praised by leaders including Narendra Modi and Bill Gates.
Dehradun's Sunfox Technologies has garnered national recognition with its Spandan AI-ECG device, earning the Gold Award for Innovation at the prestigious 2nd DHR-ICMR Research Excellence Summit.
The breakthrough gadget, which is pocket-sized and lauded for its precision and affordability, is reshaping India's ECG landscape by making heart health services accessible nationwide.
Acclaimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bill Gates, Spandan highlights India's growing expertise in med-tech innovation, a sentiment underscored by the accolades from the Department of Health Research and the Indian Council of Medical Research.
