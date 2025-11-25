Funding Cuts Wreak Havoc on Global HIV/AIDS Efforts

Significant funding cuts, notably from the United States, have severely impacted global HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment programs. According to a recent UNAIDS report, this reduction has resulted in millions losing access to crucial HIV medication and a rise in AIDS-related deaths.

The report highlights that the temporary halt of U.S. funding, the largest contributor to international HIV support, has thrown the global AIDS response into 'crisis mode.' Although some programs have resumed, the overall funding remains insufficient, threatening the 2030 targets to end AIDS as a public health threat.

UNAIDS is working with multiple countries to boost domestic financing, but significant challenges persist. The agency emphasizes the devastating impact of donor cuts on prevention services, with a stark decline in distribution of preventive medications and condoms across various countries.

