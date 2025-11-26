Global HIV Crisis Deepens Amid Funding Cuts
Significant funding cuts have led to a crisis in the global response to AIDS, with millions losing access to vital medicines. The reduction in funding, primarily from the Trump administration, has critically impacted HIV prevention and treatment services, threatening the progress made against the epidemic.
AIDS-related deaths and lack of access to preventive medicines have surged due to significant funding cuts, especially since Donald Trump took office, a report by UNAIDS revealed on Tuesday. The shortfall poses a severe threat to the global HIV response, according to the body's assessment.
The crisis was exacerbated when major donor, the United States, which took a temporary stop on HIV-related funding earlier this year, putting millions of lives at risk. The Trump administration, however, has refuted such claims, insisting on following strategies that align with American interests.
Efforts are underway to improve domestic funding for AIDS relief, but sustaining progress is challenged by a decline in global financial support. The consequences have been vast, with disruptions in prevention services and significant decreases in distribution of preventive HIV medications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
