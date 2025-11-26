Left Menu

Currency Markets Stir Amid BOJ and Fed Speculations

The yen dipped on Wednesday despite potential BOJ rate hike news, while sterling remained steady before Britain's budget. Speculation over Fed chair candidate Kevin Hassett and a potential dovish policy further affected currency dynamics. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Australian dollars firmed on central bank actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:00 IST
Currency Markets Stir Amid BOJ and Fed Speculations
Currency

The currency market saw a flurry of reactions on Wednesday as the yen softened despite rising expectations of an upcoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate hike. This comes amid political pressures easing on keeping rates low. Sterling held its ground just before Britain's budget announcement, while speculations about Kevin Hassett potentially becoming the next Federal Reserve Chair stirred thoughts about the dollar's trajectory.

The yen initially rose following reports of a possible BOJ move but later became the worst performer against the dollar, which itself was on the defensive following mild U.S. economic data. Investors are watching for potential intervention risks as political dynamics shift in both Japan and the United States.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand and Australian dollars showed strength due to central bank decisions; a projected end to New Zealand's rate cut cycle and accelerating inflation in Australia buoyed their currencies. Forex markets are adjusting to the possibility that a significant number of G10 countries may soon raise rates, reflecting broader economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Revolution: Balancing Gender Equity in the Workplace

AI Revolution: Balancing Gender Equity in the Workplace

 India
2
Thyroid Imbalance in Mothers: A Hidden Autism Risk

Thyroid Imbalance in Mothers: A Hidden Autism Risk

 Global
3
Halal Meat Controversy in Indian Railways Sparks Human Rights Debate

Halal Meat Controversy in Indian Railways Sparks Human Rights Debate

 India
4
Kerala High Court Rules on Munambam Land Tax Controversy

Kerala High Court Rules on Munambam Land Tax Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025