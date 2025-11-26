Currency Markets Stir Amid BOJ and Fed Speculations

The currency market saw a flurry of reactions on Wednesday as the yen softened despite rising expectations of an upcoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate hike. This comes amid political pressures easing on keeping rates low. Sterling held its ground just before Britain's budget announcement, while speculations about Kevin Hassett potentially becoming the next Federal Reserve Chair stirred thoughts about the dollar's trajectory.

The yen initially rose following reports of a possible BOJ move but later became the worst performer against the dollar, which itself was on the defensive following mild U.S. economic data. Investors are watching for potential intervention risks as political dynamics shift in both Japan and the United States.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand and Australian dollars showed strength due to central bank decisions; a projected end to New Zealand's rate cut cycle and accelerating inflation in Australia buoyed their currencies. Forex markets are adjusting to the possibility that a significant number of G10 countries may soon raise rates, reflecting broader economic shifts.

