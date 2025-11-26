Swiss Government Boosts Financial Aid for Gaza

The Swiss government announced on Wednesday a new commitment of 23 million Swiss francs, equivalent to $28.5 million, to back the U.S. peace plan for Gaza. This action raises the total humanitarian contributions from Switzerland to 150 million francs since October 2023.

The Swiss Federal Council specified that 17.5 million francs will be directed towards humanitarian aid in Gaza, with a focus on the needs of children. An additional 5.5 million francs will be allocated to bolster Palestinian institutions, mainly through the Palestinian Authority.

In the wake of an October 10 ceasefire, the Federal Council acknowledged the ongoing and significant need for aid in Gaza, citing sustained restrictions that severely limit residents' access to essential goods and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)