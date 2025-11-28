Indonesia Stands Firm Against U.S. Trade Deal Pressure

Indonesia is resisting pressure from the United States to incorporate 'poison pill' clauses into a reciprocal tariff trade agreement. This move represents a strategic challenge to Washington's efforts to diminish China's growing influence in Southeast Asia.

The Financial Times reported this information, citing individuals familiar with the ongoing negotiations between the two countries. While the details have sparked interest, they remain unverified by other news agencies, including Reuters.

This diplomatic friction highlights the complexities of Southeast Asian geopolitics, where regional actors are navigating both U.S. and Chinese interests.

