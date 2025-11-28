Indonesia Stands Firm Against U.S. Trade Deal Pressure
Indonesia is opposing U.S. attempts to include restrictive clauses in a trade deal, aiming to counter China's influence in Southeast Asia, as reported by the Financial Times. The report, based on insider sources, has not been confirmed by Reuters.
Indonesia is resisting pressure from the United States to incorporate 'poison pill' clauses into a reciprocal tariff trade agreement. This move represents a strategic challenge to Washington's efforts to diminish China's growing influence in Southeast Asia.
The Financial Times reported this information, citing individuals familiar with the ongoing negotiations between the two countries. While the details have sparked interest, they remain unverified by other news agencies, including Reuters.
This diplomatic friction highlights the complexities of Southeast Asian geopolitics, where regional actors are navigating both U.S. and Chinese interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devastating Floods in Southeast Asia: Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway
Financial Times Headlines: Tax Reforms and Fiscal Challenges
Torrential Rain Brings Chaos: Floods Devastate Southeast Asia
China Seeks Positive EU Policies Through French Dialogue
Diplomatic Delicacy: Trump's Balancing Act Amid Japan-China Tensions