ALIMCO Launches New Assistive Mobility Products for a 'Sugamya Bharat'

The Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) celebrated its 53rd Foundation Day by launching new assistive mobility products to promote accessible transportation for the disabled community. This public sector enterprise, operating under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has always been at the forefront of producing assistive devices.

The event, led by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, featured the unveiling of a modernized corporate logo and two innovative mobility products: a three-wheeler electric scooter and a clip-on device that upgrades manual wheelchairs into powered aids. Emphasizing 'smart, aspirational technology,' these launches are considered a 'paradigm shift' in disability assistance.

Commended by Ministers of State B L Verma and Ramdas Athawale, ALIMCO has given mobility solutions to over 32 lakh beneficiaries, enhancing independence for both rural and urban residents. The corporation is also undergoing a technological overhaul, incorporating 3D fabrication and collaborating with top institutes to further the 'Lab to Land' initiative.