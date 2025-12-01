Australia's Defence Overhaul: A New Era of Efficiency
Australia is set to reform its defence department by establishing a Defence Delivery Agency and appointing a national armaments director. These changes, beginning in July next year, aim to enhance defence spending and delivery, marking one of the most significant reforms in Australia's defence operations.
Australia will undergo a major defence overhaul, creating a Defence Delivery Agency and appointing a national armaments director, according to Defence Minister Richard Marles on Monday.
Starting next July, the changes will merge existing groups to enhance defence spending and delivery efficiency.
This significant reform aims to maximize the impact of an additional A$70 billion investment over the next decade, promising a substantial return on defence expenditure. The new agency will report directly to the defence minister, signalling a streamlined and strategic focus on defence operations in Australia.
