Australia's Defence Overhaul: A New Era of Efficiency

Australia will undergo a major defence overhaul, creating a Defence Delivery Agency and appointing a national armaments director, according to Defence Minister Richard Marles on Monday.

Starting next July, the changes will merge existing groups to enhance defence spending and delivery efficiency.

This significant reform aims to maximize the impact of an additional A$70 billion investment over the next decade, promising a substantial return on defence expenditure. The new agency will report directly to the defence minister, signalling a streamlined and strategic focus on defence operations in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)