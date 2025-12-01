Left Menu

Australia's Defence Overhaul: A New Era of Efficiency

Australia is set to reform its defence department by establishing a Defence Delivery Agency and appointing a national armaments director. These changes, beginning in July next year, aim to enhance defence spending and delivery, marking one of the most significant reforms in Australia's defence operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 01-12-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 09:33 IST
Australia's Defence Overhaul: A New Era of Efficiency
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia will undergo a major defence overhaul, creating a Defence Delivery Agency and appointing a national armaments director, according to Defence Minister Richard Marles on Monday.

Starting next July, the changes will merge existing groups to enhance defence spending and delivery efficiency.

This significant reform aims to maximize the impact of an additional A$70 billion investment over the next decade, promising a substantial return on defence expenditure. The new agency will report directly to the defence minister, signalling a streamlined and strategic focus on defence operations in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Faces Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath

Tamil Nadu Faces Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath

 India
2
Protests Overload: BJP Delegation Faces Slogans at West Bengal CEO Office

Protests Overload: BJP Delegation Faces Slogans at West Bengal CEO Office

 India
3
Airbus Fleet Overhaul: Swift Software Turnaround Amid Safety Scrutiny

Airbus Fleet Overhaul: Swift Software Turnaround Amid Safety Scrutiny

 Global
4
Netherlands Boosts Support for Ukraine with $290 Million NATO Contribution

Netherlands Boosts Support for Ukraine with $290 Million NATO Contribution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025