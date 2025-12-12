AIMIM and Humayun Kabir: A Potential Alliance in West Bengal's Political Scene
The AIMIM's West Bengal unit shows interest in allying with Humayun Kabir for the upcoming elections, despite central leadership's opposition. Kabir, a suspended TMC MLA, aims to secure a Muslim vote bloc independent of Mamata Banerjee. The alliance explores electoral chances in minority-rich districts, amidst volatile pre-poll dynamics.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's West Bengal unit has expressed an interest in forming an alliance with former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir for the approaching assembly elections. This comes days after the party's central leadership deemed Kabir "politically incompatible," showcasing a division within the party ranks.
AIMIM's state president Imran Solanki confirmed ongoing talks with Kabir, who recently gained attention by laying the foundation for a mosque resembling Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. Solanki hinted at a potential alliance on select seats, emphasizing that a decision rests with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Kabir, suspended by the TMC, seeks to forge an independent Muslim vote bloc, complicating West Bengal's political landscape. As political observers note, Kabir's unpredictable trajectory highlights the fluidity of alliances ahead of next year's elections, particularly in key minority-dominated regions.
