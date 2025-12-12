Left Menu

Child Mortality Crisis in Maharashtra: A Stark Reality

Over the past three years, Maharashtra has recorded 14,526 child deaths across seven districts. Initiatives like the Integrated Child Development Services and Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Amrut Aahar Yojana are being deployed to combat malnutrition. However, significant challenges remain in addressing the pressing issue of child mortality.

Updated: 12-12-2025 15:52 IST
Maharashtra's alarming child mortality rates came under scrutiny as Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar revealed harrowing statistics to the legislative assembly. Over 14,000 child deaths were recorded across seven districts in the state, a grim indication of the health challenges facing the region.

The districts of Pune, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, and Yavatmal witnessed these fatalities, encompassing infants and children under five. Malnutrition emerged as a critical factor, with 203 children identified as suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition and 2,666 from Moderate Acute Malnutrition as per the latest statistics.

In an effort to curtail the crisis, the state government has launched initiatives within the Integrated Child Development Services programme. Measures include health examinations, targeted nutritional interventions, and the Nutrition Campaign. These efforts aim to tackle the underlying causes and bring down Maharashtra's neonatal mortality rate further below the national average.

