Unprecedented Bird Flu Surge in Madrid: Storks at Risk
Spain is facing a surge in bird flu outbreaks, with four incidents recently reported in the Madrid region affecting wild storks. Authorities emphasize there's no immediate risk to humans or commercial poultry, though the virus has significantly impacted global bird populations and disrupted food supply chains.
Spanish authorities have reported four new outbreaks of bird flu affecting wild storks in central Madrid. Over recent weeks, forestry agents have collected hundreds of deceased storks, including over a hundred in the last 24 hours.
These outbreaks contribute to an unprecedented increase in bird flu cases this season across Europe, with thousands of cases reported in wild birds across 29 countries, according to the European Food Safety Authority. Despite no incidents reported in commercial poultry, authorities are removing carcasses under strict biosecurity measures to curb virus spread.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza has led to the culling of millions of farmed birds globally, impacting food supplies. However, officials assure that the risk to humans remains low with no recorded transmission to people. "There is no significant threat to human health," Miguel Higueras Ortega, head of forestry operations in Madrid, mentioned.
