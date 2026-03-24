India's Anti-Rabies Vaccine Production and Export Dynamics

Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Rajya Sabha that consolidated data on the annual production of anti-rabies vaccines and rabies immunoglobulin is not centrally maintained. This responsibility is shared by multiple private and public sector entities engaged in manufacturing these essential health supplies.

Addressing the concerns about production falling short of domestic needs amidst continued exports, Nadda highlighted the role of health being a state responsibility, emphasizing the autonomy of state and Union Territory governments in strengthening public healthcare systems.

India's production capabilities include an annual output of around 81.7 million vials of anti-rabies vaccine and 17.7 million vials of rabies immunoglobulin. Despite this, considerable quantities are exported, with precise figures provided by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Funds from the National Health Mission, part of the National Free Drug Initiative, support state procurement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)