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India's Anti-Rabies Vaccine Production and Export Dynamics

Union Health Minister J P Nadda stated that year-wise data on production of anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin is not centrally tracked. Despite installed capacities, India exports significant quantities. The National Health Mission supports states in healthcare system improvement, providing funds for vaccine procurement, with procurement being decentralized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:09 IST
India's Anti-Rabies Vaccine Production and Export Dynamics
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  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Rajya Sabha that consolidated data on the annual production of anti-rabies vaccines and rabies immunoglobulin is not centrally maintained. This responsibility is shared by multiple private and public sector entities engaged in manufacturing these essential health supplies.

Addressing the concerns about production falling short of domestic needs amidst continued exports, Nadda highlighted the role of health being a state responsibility, emphasizing the autonomy of state and Union Territory governments in strengthening public healthcare systems.

India's production capabilities include an annual output of around 81.7 million vials of anti-rabies vaccine and 17.7 million vials of rabies immunoglobulin. Despite this, considerable quantities are exported, with precise figures provided by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Funds from the National Health Mission, part of the National Free Drug Initiative, support state procurement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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