Tragic Loss: Fear of Injections Costs Young Girl Her Life to Rabies
A nine-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district died of rabies after avoiding vaccination due to a fear of injections. She was scratched by a stray dog, and the untreated wound led to her deteriorating condition. Authorities urge vigilance with animal bites among children.
- Country:
- India
A nine-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Palghar district tragically lost her life to rabies after shunning vaccination due to a fear of injections, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Kashish Sahni, a resident of Nalasopara West, passed away at a hospital on Monday, six months after being scratched by a stray dog while walking with her grandfather. The minor injury, initially ignored, led to her untimely demise.
Officials urge parents to be more vigilant regarding animal bites, especially among children who might hide such incidents. Dr. Bhakti Chaudhary of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's health department emphasized the need for caution and announced that a primary investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Palghar
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- children
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