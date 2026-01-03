Rising Tide: The Alarming Surge of Drug Addiction in Kashmir Valley

The Kashmir Valley is facing an alarming surge in drug addiction, as reported by Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg. In the last three years, the region has seen a three-fold increase in substance abuse, particularly heroin, among its younger population.

Garg expressed grave concern over the rising trend, describing it as a warning signal for society. He stressed that even young individuals in schools, colleges, and coaching centers are increasingly involved in heroin consumption, highlighting the dire need for collective action.

To combat this growing crisis, a widespread drug de-addiction campaign is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir, closely monitored by the chief secretary. Religious leaders in Srinagar have joined the initiative to help raise societal awareness and combat the epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)