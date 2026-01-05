Controversy Erupts Over Diarrhoea Outbreak and GBS Case in Indore

Amidst the diarrhoea outbreak in Indore's Bhagirathpura, sparked by contaminated drinking water, a 67-year-old woman is reportedly battling for her life with symptoms akin to Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Despite the woman's severe condition, local administration officials have categorically denied the presence of any GBS cases in the affected region, emphasizing that no such cases have been reported by hospitals or healthcare providers.

Separately, the death of a man, Omprakash Sharma, allegedly connected to the contaminated water crisis, has stirred further controversy. Authorities insist his death can't be linked to the outbreak and cite his pre-existing health issues.