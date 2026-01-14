Tragic Demise: Health Worker’s Sudden Death

A 32-year-old health worker named Atul Pandey tragically took his own life in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday night at Pandey's residence in Phulwaria Tripurari Nagar. Circle Officer Prashant Raj reported that Pandey, assigned to a medical college's ICU ward, used a country-made pistol.

Family members, alerted by the gunshot, rushed him to the medical college, where he was pronounced dead. Police have recovered the weapon and sent the body for post-mortem, with investigations ongoing to uncover the motive behind this heart-rending incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)