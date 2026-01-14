Left Menu

Karnataka Prison Reforms Unveiled: A New Era for State Correctional Facilities

A committee led by ADGP R Hitendra has submitted a report on Karnataka's prison reforms, focusing on illegal activities, security, and reforms. The findings, prompted by allegations of preferential treatment in prisons, are set to be reviewed by the Home Minister and Chief Minister before potential cabinet consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:03 IST
The high-level committee on prison reforms in Karnataka, under the leadership of ADGP (Law and Order) R Hitendra, handed in its comprehensive report to Home Minister G Parameshwara recently.

The committee's recommendations address illegal activities, security measures, and proposed reforms for state prisons. These will be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before any further actions, as confirmed by Parameshwara. He remarked, "The report has been delivered by the Hitendra-headed committee. I plan to review it, and if needed, present it to the cabinet. Upon review, some recommendations will also be discussed with the chief minister."

This development follows allegations of unfair practices and unlawful activities in some state prisons. Videos showing inmates, including high-profile criminals and a suspect in terror-related activities, receiving special treatment drew widespread attention. The committee scrutinized security protocols, prisoner management, and possible reforms to enhance discipline and transparency within state correctional establishments.

