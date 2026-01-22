Diverse Workouts May Boost Longevity

A recent study suggests that engaging in a variety of physical activities could significantly prolong one's lifespan, offering new insights into exercise and health.

Published in the British Medical Journal, the research involved over 111,300 participants and found that a diverse exercise routine lowers the risk of death from all causes.

Researchers from Harvard University and Chongqing Medical University highlighted that varying physical activities are inversely linked to mortality, independent of total activity levels, emphasizing the importance of long-term multiple activity engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)