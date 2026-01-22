Left Menu

Diverse Workouts May Boost Longevity

A study published in the British Medical Journal reveals that engaging in a variety of physical activities is associated with a lower risk of death. The research, involving over 111,300 participants, highlights the potential life-extending benefits of diverse exercise routines beyond the total quantity of activity.

Updated: 22-01-2026 16:54 IST
Diverse Workouts May Boost Longevity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A recent study suggests that engaging in a variety of physical activities could significantly prolong one's lifespan, offering new insights into exercise and health.

Published in the British Medical Journal, the research involved over 111,300 participants and found that a diverse exercise routine lowers the risk of death from all causes.

Researchers from Harvard University and Chongqing Medical University highlighted that varying physical activities are inversely linked to mortality, independent of total activity levels, emphasizing the importance of long-term multiple activity engagement.



