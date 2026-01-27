AI Controversy: Delhi High Court Halts Deepfake Film of Akira Nandan

The Delhi High Court has intervened to stop the circulation and broadcast of an AI-generated film that utilizes the likeness and persona of Akira Nandan, the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, without permission.

Justice Tushar Tao Gadela, addressing a suit by Akira Nandan, noted that Sambhawaami Studios LLP had created and posted the movie on YouTube, featuring Nandan in the lead role without his consent. This action was deemed to violate his rights to privacy, personality, and copyright, with potential for significant reputational damage.

The court emphasized the misuse of AI and deepfake technology, potentially deceiving the public and infringing on Nandan's personality rights. As a result, the court issued orders to immediately remove the content from digital platforms and prevent further unauthorized exploitation.