ADHD Prescriptions in Australia: A Socioeconomic Shift

Research reveals a tenfold increase in ADHD medication prescriptions in Australia over 20 years, shifting from poorer to wealthier postcodes. While socioeconomic factors historically influenced prescription rates, today's trends highlight increased acceptance and standardization in ADHD diagnosis and treatment practices across different regions.

Updated: 10-02-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 08:59 IST
In Australia, the number of young individuals prescribed medication for ADHD has seen a remarkable tenfold increase in the past 20 years, according to new research. Originally more prevalent among youth in lower-income areas, ADHD prescriptions have shifted, now primarily affecting children from wealthier families.

Historically, children in disadvantaged postcodes ran the highest risk of being prescribed ADHD medications. The trend has reversed, with children in the top 10% income areas now most likely to receive prescriptions. This shift is attributed to increased access challenges faced by poorer families amidst higher demand for specialist diagnosis and treatment.

Despite the socio-economic shift in ADHD treatment, the overall prescription rates are nearing the national average across various postcodes, demonstrating enhanced consistency in ADHD care. These findings underline the importance of equitable access to healthcare resources for children across different economic backgrounds.

