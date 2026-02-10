Breaking New Ground in Heart Health: NRoute Unveils Heartisafe

NRoute, a prominent nutraceutical company, unveiled its latest innovation, Heartisafe, during a scientific session in Mumbai. Heartisafe aims to revolutionize cardiovascular health with its unique blend of Fruitflow, a patented tomato extract, and Grape Seed Extract, developed by renowned cardiovascular scientist Dr. Asim Duttaroy.

The session brought leading healthcare experts together to discuss innovative, science-led approaches to heart health. CEO Nimish Thaker emphasized NRoute's commitment to using globally researched and clinically validated ingredients to combat India's rising cardiovascular risks. The product addresses issues like platelet hyperactivity and chronic inflammation, which are often present even with normal cholesterol levels.

Dr. Akshay Shah highlighted Heartisafe's primary prevention capabilities, targeting modern lifestyle-related stressors such as pollution, smoking, and obesity, which contribute to heart problems. With a focus on prevention rather than treatment, Heartisafe emerges as a promising option for individuals aiming to maintain heart health without opting for traditional medications.

(With inputs from agencies.)