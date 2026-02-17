Left Menu

India's AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution: A New Dawn with SAHI

India is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare through its SAHI strategy, aiming to benefit 1.4 billion citizens. SAHI acts as a governance framework and national roadmap for responsible AI use. It seeks collaboration with the private sector and academia to enhance innovation in pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

India is on the brink of a healthcare revolution with the strategic deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), Union Health Minister JP Nadda asserted at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital. Under the initiative named SAHI, India is harnessing its burgeoning digital public infrastructure to integrate AI in healthcare systems.

The SAHI strategy is more than just a technological advancement; it serves as a governance framework and a national roadmap. This initiative aims to apply AI in a responsible, ethical, and people-centric manner, echoing the government's emphasis on inclusive development. Nadda stressed the importance of private sector collaboration to drive innovation and tackle national health challenges.

Notably, SAHI's transformative potential is evident in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, where AI can expedite drug discovery and make clinical research more efficient. The initiative also underscores the crucial role of academia as a hub for interdisciplinary research and training. As part of India's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, SAHI stands to empower the health workforce and improve citizens' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

