Milk Scandal: Deadly Consequences Unfold in East Godavari
A suspected milk adulteration case in East Godavari has resulted in twelve deaths. Investigations are underway, with multiple samples sent for analysis. Authorities have arrested a suspect and shut down the dairy involved. Emergency medical response and coordinated departmental action are ongoing in affected areas.
A deadly milk adulteration case has emerged in East Godavari district, claiming twelve lives and leaving eight others undergoing treatment. Authorities pinpointed the issue on February 22, when elderly residents displayed symptoms such as anuria and acute renal dysfunction.
Investigations have identified Varalakshmi Milk Dairy in Narasapuram village as a potential source. Authorities have ceased milk supply immediately and initiated emergency medical responses, deploying doctors and ambulances round-the-clock. Multiple departments, including health and food safety, are coordinating efforts to address the crisis.
The implicated milk vendor, Addala Ganeswararao, is in custody, and the dairy has been sealed. Simultaneously, various samples have been sent for comprehensive forensic and toxicological analysis to confirm the adulteration. Thorough investigations continue to identify all affected individuals and understand the distribution reach of the contaminated milk.
