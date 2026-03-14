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Behind the Scenes: Ottobock's Crucial Role at the Paralympics

The Ottobock repair shop in Cortina provides essential repair services to Paralympic athletes. Led by Peter Franzel, the team ensures that equipment issues don't hinder athletes' dreams, having completed nearly 400 repairs during the event. Their expertise spans from simple fixes to creating custom solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 03:26 IST
Behind the Scenes: Ottobock's Crucial Role at the Paralympics

The Ottobock repair shop in Cortina plays a pivotal role in supporting Paralympic athletes, as essential as the games themselves. Under the leadership of Peter Franzel, the team meticulously attends to equipment repairs, ensuring athletes' dreams remain intact despite unexpected setbacks.

From delicate tasks like inflating wheelchair tires to crafting custom carbon-fiber casts, the technicians tackle a wide range of challenges. Their proficiency comes from decades of experience, providing unparalleled support to competitors needing swift repairs before their events.

With nearly 400 repairs already carried out, Ottobock's service is indispensable. Athletes from all over the world benefit from the expertise of Franzel's team, ensuring they are competition-ready, whether it requires altering race suits or creating unique prosthetic components.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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