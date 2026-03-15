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Amit Shah's Mega Health Initiatives in Assam: A Boost for Northeast Healthcare

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several health projects in Assam, totaling Rs 2,092 crore. Highlights include the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati and virtual inaugurations of cancer centers in Golaghat and Tinsukia under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:05 IST
Amit Shah's Mega Health Initiatives in Assam: A Boost for Northeast Healthcare
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spearheaded an ambitious healthcare overhaul in Assam, initiating projects worth Rs 2,092 crore. The centerpiece of these developments is the Rs 675-crore Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, inaugurated during a grand ceremony on its premises.

Shah further extended his health push by virtually inaugurating two critical cancer centers at Golaghat and Tinsukia. Each facility, under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), bears a construction cost of Rs 135 crore aimed at enhancing cancer treatment accessibility.

The Union minister's itinerary also included laying foundation stones for super-speciality hospitals in Diphu, Jorhat, and Barpeta medical colleges, along with the Swasthya Bhawan in Guwahati and the Abhayapuri District Hospital. This marks Shah's fourth visit to Assam in as many months, underscoring the strategic importance of healthcare in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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