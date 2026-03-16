Maharashtra Ministers Pledge Action to Resolve Civic Transfer Delay

Maharashtra's Public Health Minister, Prakash Abitkar, committed to convening a joint meeting to resolve long-standing delays in the transfer of health centers and schools to the Vasai-Virar civic body. The delays, a pressing concern, were raised in the state assembly by BJP MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit.

Despite a directive issued five years ago by the chief minister, the transfer of three health centers, 12 sub-centers, and 116 schools has not yet been implemented. This ongoing stalemate is impairing administrative operations, as noted by MLA Dubey who emphasized the urgent need for swift execution.

In related developments, Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil addressed funding delays affecting several schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Assurances were given that the Centre's recently sanctioned funds, expected within a week, will revitalize these projects, pending the completion of necessary formalities as per newly issued government guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)