Mizoram Health Minister Apologizes Amid Hospital Tragedy

In a heartfelt apology, Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii addressed the tragic death of a 31-year-old pregnant woman who was reportedly denied admission at a government hospital in Lunglei. The incident sparked widespread concern and has prompted a high-level inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Speaking at the launch of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme 2.0, Lalrinpuii expressed her deep sorrow over the incident, describing the actions of the hospital staff as both 'heartbreaking' and 'unacceptable'. She extended her sincerest apologies to the family of the deceased, acknowledging the failure of the healthcare system in this case.

The victim, F Lallawmkimi, died after being turned away due to an alleged lack of available beds. Lalrinpuii has assured the public that a formal investigation is already in progress to identify the lapses that contributed to this tragedy, stressing the importance of accountability in such serious matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)