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Tragedy at Cuttack Hospital: National Leaders Mourn Deadly Fire

President Murmu, PM Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah express deep sorrow over a tragic fire at Odisha's S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital, resulting in 10 deaths. An ex-gratia for victims' families is announced as rescue operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:31 IST
Tragedy at Cuttack Hospital: National Leaders Mourn Deadly Fire
Visual from outside the hospital in Odisha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire at the Trauma Care ICU of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, has left the nation in mourning. President Droupadi Murmu, conveying her deep sorrow, extended condolences to those affected and urged for the swift recovery of the injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the incident as 'extremely painful,' emphasizing solidarity with the bereaved families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed similar sentiments and declared financial assistance to the victims' families, underscoring the severity of the incident.

The disaster, reportedly caused by a short circuit, led to ten fatalities and injured several others, including hospital staff. Odisha's Chief Minister has ordered immediate patient relocation and offered significant financial aid to the victims' next of kin, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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