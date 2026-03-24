Gilead's Bold $2 Billion Bet: Expanding Horizons in Immunology and Beyond

In a significant strategic move, Gilead Sciences announced on Monday its intention to acquire privately-owned biotech firm Ouro Medicines for over $2 billion, seeking to expand its immunology drug pipeline. This acquisition marks a shift as Gilead explores new opportunities beyond its established HIV treatment forte.

With looming patent expirations and a decline in COVID-19 treatment sales, Gilead is redirecting its future growth strategy. The acquisition of Ouro Medicines aligns with this vision, focusing on promising immune disorder drugs that could rejuvenate Gilead's product lineup.

Known for its innovations in HIV treatment, Gilead's pivot to immunology and other areas represents a broader diversification strategy aimed at sustaining growth in the face of industry challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)